One person cited for misdemeanor assault after attacking a woman in a parking lot in north Omaha

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright at 56th and Sorensen with an update to a story I first told you about Tuesday and about a woman attacked by a mob last weekend.

I found today the Omaha Police Department are citing an 18-year-old girl with a misdemeanor assault.

Here's the video of that attack. The mob kicking her and her car.

This all happening after she called 911 to report commotion around the neighborhood streets. 9-1-1 dispatchers needed an exact address to send police to so she went looking for the location herself and that's when she was attacked.

Chris the woman assaulted says she hopes the people responsible come forward.

"I believe that they need to be accountable for what they've done. if you witnessed it, you're apart of it. If you didn't do anything, you are just as guilty as the one you did." Said Chris.

I reached out to the Omaha Police Department and they tell me there will be increased patrolling this weekend in the area. OPD says there are more suspects and they are now chasing down leads.

"Deserves to be attacked because I infiltrated their group or drove into the parking lot and open, public parking lot." Said Chris.

The crimes also getting the attention of the Douglas County Sheriff, Aaron Hanson, who says those involved will be held accountable.

"If you're a parent out there and you see this video and your kids are involved in this incident directly or preferably. You should be ashamed. It's time for you to step and take responsibility." said Hanson.

OPD says the parking lot is owned by Victory church, so they will not be adding barriers to stop people from being able to enter.

OPD says they are still looking for other suspects seen in that video. So we could be seeing more citations or even arrest.