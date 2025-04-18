Ongoing search for missing teens along Missouri River enters day four

Ten agencies are actively involved, deploying drones, sonar, and helicopters.

The search zone extends from NP Dodge Park to areas past Bellevue.

The Omaha Fire Department, leading a multi-agency effort, says the operation will persist through the weekend, with a reassessment planned for Monday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Melissa Wright at NP Dodge Park, where family and friends are now on day four of searching for their loved ones. The Omaha Fire Department tells me it’s all hands on deck, and the search will continue through the weekend.

The Omaha Fire Department says all 10 agencies are still using every available resource — including drones, sonar equipment, and helicopters. I’m told the search continues along the Missouri River, from NP Dodge Park and past Bellevue. Come Monday, all agencies will reconvene to decide how much further — and how much longer — they’ll continue searching the river.