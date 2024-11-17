OPD defends the use of no-knock warrants after neighbors express concern for their community

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Saturday at the Omaha Home for Boys, neighbors, local organizations and Omaha police chief Schmaderer discussed steps to create what they say a safe environment.

Over the last few months…a state senator, a number of non profits and community members have spoken out about the recent police involved shootings. Chief Schmaderer let people here know about adjustments that have already been made.

Including deadly force re-training for every officer, cameras on helmets and shields, as well as five drones being added to the swat team. He also addressed a concern.. multiple people in attendance had— the use of no-knock warrants.

"I can't totally get rid of no knocks because there are just situations in the world that come up and we just have to have that available to us for the protection of the community and the protection of police officers. But I think the need to reduce those, I think is evident," said Schmaderer.

During the meeting neighbors questioned police department training, independent oversight and protocol regarding officers returning back to work after being involved in multiple shooting, along many more.

Members of the community expressed wanting to heal but want more from the department.

"All of this can be resolved very easily. with a simple heartfelt and genuine acknowledgment of human life and an apology," said Louis.

Most neighbors seemed to agree on one thing this will be an ongoing conversation between the community and OPD.