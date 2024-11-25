OPD shares presentation on how to safely interact with law enforcement during traffic stops

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Over the months community leaders and advocate have expressed concern when it comes to shootings involving police officers.

In September two Omaha police officers were conducting a traffic stop near 31st and Taylor. According to the investigation, the driver 22-year old, Steven Phipps, got out of his car and ran away from the officers. Security footage from the area shows Phipps jumping a fence this is when officer Noah Zendejas fired his weapon killing Phipps. Body camera footage from officer Zendejas shows Phipps with a gun in his hand when he went over that fence. Omaha Police Chief, Todd Schmaderer says officer Zendejas followed the department's policy.

Now community leaders are taking extra steps, making sure neighbors know what to do and what not to do when being pulled over during a traffic stop what to do at traffic stops.

Neighbors of all ages came together with the black police officers association of Omaha to talk about safety measures and the importance knowing how to react or "not react" if you are pulled over by police.

“I think if you haven't been to a presentation or you've never been pulled over by a police officer, maybe you don't know really what the officers would like for you to do," said Thomas.

Deputy Chief Sherie Thomas along with Sergeant Antwone Finch and Lieutenant Phillip Hodgers, all members of the Omaha Police Department, talked about how drivers should conduct themselves if being pulled over. Where their hands are is important and to always comply with what officers are asking them to do.

Krystopher Foster is 18-years-old he says he's never been pulled over but says todays event was helpful especially hearing from law enforcement first hand.

"What we see on social media a lot is that police are bad or police are out to get black people or people of color or minorities, so it was really helpful to understand where their perspective and have them understand out perspective as well," said Foster.

During the presentation they also touched on what to do when being pulled over while carrying a weapon, even showing a reenactment.

“I do have a fire arm it is on my right side.. in a holster,” said Phillips.

“Okay thank you sir make sure to keep your hands where I can see them," said Finch.

Even sharing different scenarios with different instructions and reminding everyone of the most important rule when carrying.

“An officer comes to your vehicle and asks for your drivers license and registration, let that officer know at that time. Do not wait to the officer goes back to his or her cruiser and comes back because at that time its too late," said Thomas.

Foster says the presentation given by the Black Police Officers Association makes him feel less fearful of police officers.

“It’s comforting and makes you less nervous.. because they know what you're going through because they've been in your shoes too,” said Foster.

