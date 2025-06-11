OPS responds to immigration raids with student safety plan

Omaha Public Schools says it will not release students to ICE without valid legal documentation.

Any immigration-related request must be reviewed by OPS attorneys first.

OPS is partnering with the Center for Immigrant and Refugee Advancement to help families understand their rights and prepare for potential detainment.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Recent immigration raids have sparked concern among North Omaha residents, especially parents of school-aged children. In response, Omaha Public Schools is reassuring families that it has protocols in place to protect students in the event federal immigration agents approach any school.

District officials say no child will be released to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) without proper legal documentation. Any request made by ICE must first be reviewed by OPS attorneys before any action is taken.

OPS is also partnering with the Center for Immigrant and Refugee Advancement to help families understand their legal rights. The collaboration aims to ensure that if a parent or guardian is detained while their child is at school, there is a plan in place to keep the child safe and supported.

