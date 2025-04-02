Paving the way: North Ridge Drive gets a $5.5 million makeover

Video shows Florence roads.

After years of being unpaved, North Ridge Drive will receive a $5.5 million investment from the city to improve infrastructure.

The first phase of construction is set to begin in July, with the project expected to be completed within two years.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For decades, neighbors have longed for a simple fix that most neighborhoods already have—paved roads. I'm Melissa Wright, at North Ridge Drive, where this street has never been paved and lacks a sewage system. Now, the city is investing millions to cover the entire cost of the improvements. This is how it's been, well, forever—unpaved and unforgiving to cars.

"When we saw it again, we were like, it really is a dirt road… right here, a dirt road," said Robbie Lawler.

Robbie Lawler, who recently moved to Omaha for a two-year volunteer term at the Mormon Trail Center, moved in a few months ago when snow covered the road. She and her car were surprised when the snow melted.

"Warning— you are now entering a dirt road,we were like, really? It didn’t look like it would be dirt, and we came on in, and it was covered in snow,” said Lawler.

But now, finally, relief is coming. The city has plans to repave North Ridge Road.

"I've been wanting to do this for several years, but we've now finally gotten in the queue to the point where we can finally get it funded, get it designed, and get going as soon as possible," said City Council President Pete Festersen.

The project will cost $5.5 million and will be fully funded by the city under its Cities Substandard Street Policy.

"Florence is one of the oldest and most historic parts of the city, but there are streets throughout the city that were never built to city code—here is an example," Festersen added.

The project will include paving the road, adding curbing, and installing a storm sewer system.

"Any improvement to the city of Florence is awesome," said Lawler.

The first phase of the project will start in July and should be completed within two years.

