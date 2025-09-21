Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNorth Omaha

Actions

Phase 2 of the north O trail brings driveway and yard adjustments for neighbors

Neighbors along North 26th Street learned about Phase 2 trail plans, including driveway changes and easement access, at a community meeting focused on timeline, parking, and impacts.
Phase 2 of the north O trail brings driveway and yard adjustments for neighbors
Posted

    BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

    Construction plans for Phase 2 of a major trail project were presented along North 26th Street, with neighbors asked to prepare for some changes. Adjustments could include reworking driveways to fit the new trail layout or granting easement access on small sections of private yards or driveways. A community meeting was held Saturday, September 20 at the Fabric Lab, where residents were invited to hear details about the timeline, parking, and overall impact of the project. Organizers emphasized the importance of community input as the trail expansion continues to take shape.

    This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. 

    Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
    Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

    More News In Your Neighborhood