Phase 2 of the north O trail brings driveway and yard adjustments for neighbors

Construction plans for Phase 2 of a major trail project were presented along North 26th Street, with neighbors asked to prepare for some changes. Adjustments could include reworking driveways to fit the new trail layout or granting easement access on small sections of private yards or driveways. A community meeting was held Saturday, September 20 at the Fabric Lab, where residents were invited to hear details about the timeline, parking, and overall impact of the project. Organizers emphasized the importance of community input as the trail expansion continues to take shape.

