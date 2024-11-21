Poverty elimination plan: UNO and the city of Omaha open survey for neighbors to share their experience

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in north Omaha where there are a number of ways people needing additional support can receive it, including here at heart ministry. However, the need for help is present across Omaha. A bill passed this summer that focused on poverty across the city. And now you can fill out a survey that will help the city figure out how to take action to eliminate poverty.

Heart Ministry offers a place for health care, grocery shopping and a place to do laundry.

Cherri Mathis lives just a few blocks from here. She has a job but between her and husbands health care expenses and caring for her son, things get expensive.

"So I mean in the mean time there's all kinds of help out there… but I would come here first," said Mathis.

Heart ministry allows her to put groceries on the table.

"It helped in between because I live paycheck to paycheck. So it helps out a lot. It gives the community a chance to survive," said Mathis.

Now there's a new effort underway to help leaders understand and address poverty's impacts in our neighborhoods.

Damany Rahn… the CEO of heart ministry says this survey is a first step.

Mathis has taken advantage of the resources in her neighborhood for the 5 years.

Neighbors have the opportunity to fix the problem. The survey asks people to describe their experience when it comes to poverty, surrounding education, transportation, health care and employment. The deadline to complete this survey is Friday.

Research shows that east of 72nd has the most poverty, however it also shows poverty is moving out west making this a city wide issue.