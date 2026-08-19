Identity Preparatory Academy opens as the first Black-founded all-girls school in North Omaha

Identity Preparatory Academy, the first Black-founded all-girls school, opened its doors in North Omaha after years of community advocacy.

The school cleared its final hurdle when the State Board of Education, after touring the facility, voted unanimously to grant conditional approval.

School leaders and teachers say a core part of the mission is keeping girls in their own neighborhoods while giving them access to challenging, supportive education.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Identity Preparatory Academy, the first Black-founded all-girls school, is opening its doors after years of advocacy and a determined push from the community.

School leaders say this moment belongs to everyone.

"This vision was a community vision. It is a vision and continues to be something that is co-constructed with all of you."

For fifth-grader Teagan Hollins, that vision is now her reality.

"I'm excited to learn and make history," Teagan said.

I first introduced you to Teagan when she was still waiting to find out if she had been accepted into Identity Preparatory Academy. Now, she's walking through those doors.

"I feel good. I was a little bit nervous at first, but now that I'm like experiencing it, I feel better," Teagan said.

For Teagan's mom, this opportunity means bigger dreams for the future.

"I'm thankful to be a part of it, because a lot of people want to be a part of this, and they have their kids come. But it's just a blessing," Paige Muhammad said.

Fourth-grade teacher Olivia Ann Mathews says it's about building a community where these girls know they belong. A Marian High School graduate, Mathews says she's proud to now be part of an effort bringing challenging, supportive education right to North Omaha.

"The fact that these girls don't have to leave their own neighborhoods, in order to get access to that same level of challenging and encouraging education, makes my heart feel full, and makes me feel like I'm doing something right," Mathews said.

For Dr. Dernecia Phillips, the school's leader, getting to this day was anything but easy. The last challenge came when the State Board of Education delayed approval, but after touring the facility, they voted unanimously to give the school conditional approval.

"I had no idea that it was gonna be this hard of a fight, but we were up to the challenge, and anything worth having is worth fighting for, and so we were willing to fight for our girls," Phillips said.

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