Residents are expressing concerns about a convenience store that may begin selling liquor

Video shows 30th and Vane, nearby schools and churches.

Neighbors have long tried to prevent increased access to liquor in their community, but a new business is seeking to open a liquor store that will sell alcoholic beverages.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Alcohol sales in north Omaha has been a concern for neighbors for years. I’m Melissa Wright at 30th and Vane. Neighbors I’ve talked to tell me more alcohol is the last thing this area needs. This comes as another business in the area is requesting a liquor license.

In this area there are homes, churches, day cares and schools. And just across the street, another place that would be selling alcohol if approved by city council next week. Liz Parker grew up in the area. And now owns a home just 500 feet away from the place that would sell liquor. Parker says, she’s concerned with the safety of children if another liquor store is added to this area.

“It doesn't have to be on every block, you know what I mean, we’ve lived here a very long time. This is our peace of mind, this is our home. I’m not leaving and I’m not going anywhere but i don't agree with it," said Parker.

I reached out to Y Family LLC, multiple times with the information I found by doing an LLC state registry search. I have not heard back from the business owners.

Neighbors interested in testifying can do so next Tuesday at the civic center at 2:00p.m. If you cant make it you can also send an email to the city clerk office.

