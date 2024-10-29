Rumor busted! Creighton says Trader Joe's is not coming to campus

- Rumors circulated about Trader Joe's opening in North Downtown neighborhood.
- Creighton University confirmed the rumors are false.
- Misquote by a student publication led to the misunderstanding.
BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
Rumors of a Trader Joe’s coming to Creighton's campus have sparked excitement among residents in the North Downtown neighborhood near Creighton University.
However, KMTV spoke with a Creighton spokesperson that revealed the speculation about Trader Joe's setting up shop on or near campus is unfounded. The university clarified that the rumors stem from a misquote by a student publication.
The spokesperson said President Fr. Daniel Hendrickson was actually discussing the general idea of a grocery store coming to the neighborhood.
Creighton mentioned that if a grocery store were to open on campus, they would organize a press conference to inform the community.