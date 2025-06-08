Salem Baptist Church brings community together with annual Parking Lot Party

Families and individuals gathered without fear, celebrating in a welcoming environment designed to uplift and unify the community.

Attendees enjoyed an array of free offerings—from live music and bounce houses to soul food and snow cones—making it accessible to all regardless of income.

Hosted by Salem Baptist Church, a historic African American congregation, the event also reflects the church's mission to foster spiritual, cultural, and communal growth.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors packed the lot at Salem Baptist Church this weekend, coming together for the fourth annual Parking Lot Party—a free event filled with fun, food, and fellowship.

On Saturday, hundreds of residents gathered to enjoy live music, games, and sunshine, creating a space centered on joy and community connection.

"I've been coming since it started—every year it gets better, " said Arianna Shaw. "It's just so much fun."

"Just the ability to go somewhere with your kids—or send your kids and not have to worry about safety," said Brandon Whitaker. "Just to have fun and take your mind off other things, I think it's a magnificent thing."

Hosted by one of Nebraska’s most prominent African American congregations, the event is more than just entertainment—it’s a celebration of unity, love, and support.