Serving up some positivity; How one local chef is supporting storm victims and OPPD workers

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Many of our neighbors are still without power and OPPD is working day-by-day to get it back for them.

To serve up some positivity in this challenging time, North Omaha native and local chef Ramen Oliver is offering free food and water to the community at Benson Park through his nonprofit, the Reach One Teach One Tribe Foundation.

They’ve served hundreds of people already both storm victims and OPPD workers with help from other caterers and local organizations like Home Depot and The Salvation Army.

“We’re doing this for the OPPD workers and everyone else as well. Because we know they’ve been working tirelessly, you know trying to get our power back on,” said Oliver.

Oliver along with his family, friends and volunteers have been out here since the day after the windstorm to help our neighbors in need.