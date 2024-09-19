Shelterbelt Theatre is breaking in their new home with production of "LIZZIE"

Shelterbelt Theater has found a new, more affordable location after a five-year search

The new space is located at 45th and Nicholas

The theater is currently in rehearsals for the musical "Lizzie"

The community has shown tremendous support for Shelterbelt Theater

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After six years of searching, Shelterbelt Theatre has finally secured a new location at 45th and Nicholas.

Stage Director Daena Schweiger discussed what it's like to work with Omaha actors again.

"It's the most exciting thing in the world because it gives the, it gives the actors the opportunity to create these people. They breathe life into the characters for the very first time," said Schweiger.

Shelterbelt Theatre has helped local play writes and actors get a professional start since 1993, for 25 years they a held a space near 33rd and California. But, fell on hard times in 2018.

"We originally had another place lined up to move to and the day before we were gonna sign the lease on our new space, it fell through, that started a five year search for a new space, literally looking at hundreds and hundreds of spaces," said Executive Directer Dan Wach.

The Shelterbelt Theatre closed their doors after the building they performed in was sold. Wach says the search was tough, because many old buildings don't meet the modern infrastructure code.

The theatre was Dan and his wife Roxanne's legacy project, she passed a few weeks before they secured a new location at 45 and Nicholas.

"We looked at each other and said, oh my God, I think this could work," said Wach.

He says it's emotional to see the space come together without his wife and community support has helped keep him going.

"All that good that we've been trying to put out into the community. It is, it is coming back to us truly in the support we've been getting. So we're, we feel blessed, we really do," said Wach.

They're currently in rehearsals for musical "Lizzie" a telling of the infamous Lizzie Borden.

"We have four very strong, powerful women and it's, it's fun to do and it's perfect for Halloween and you kind of get to dive deep into the characters," said Schweiger.

Opening night for Lizzie is October 11.