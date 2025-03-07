Sheriff department patrols 30th street making 16 stops

Video shows 30th street and Douglas County Sheriffs office.

After a car crashed into a daycare playground last December, neighbors have become increasingly vocal about the need for measures to slow down traffic on 30th Street.

In response, the Omaha Police Department (OPD) and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) have been patrolling the area more frequently. On Thursday alone, DCSO conducted 16 stops within just two hours.

"My hope is that that's the word out at the sheriffs office and our partners in the Omaha Police Department, we’ve been up here working it and I think word is out that you don't speed through Florence" said Captain Welsch.

I’m told within two hours of patrolling 30th street, the Douglas County Sheriffs Department made 16 traffic stops, giving 14 citations, 18 charges and two warnings.

