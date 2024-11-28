Siena Francis House near capacity ahead of the holidays

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright near the Siena Francis House, where I'm told the organization is experiencing an influx of people in need of shelter and resources.

According to City Planning, affordable housing is something needed in Omaha. Stats show, over 55% of Omaha house holds spend more than 30% of their income on housing.

Chris Bauer with the Siena Francis House says here no one is turned away and with the rising cost living, they are seeing a 10% increase. The Siena Francis House, holds 400 men and women. They say right now, they are just over that amount but not at full capacity.

"Ideally, we truly believe everybody deserves the dignity of a warm bed and a meal so truly that is our goal and if there are not places or even if we have folks that are coming a new experience homelessness, this might not be the best environment for them our staff work diligently to find place that is accommodating and safe to whatever the needs of this person is,” said Bauer.

Bauer says with the colder temperatures ahead so are the holidays. He says, the Siena Francis House is doing what they can to bring joy to the people here.

Tomorrow, a number of volunteers will be here… serving food and helping with holidays activities. In Omaha, I'm Melissa Wright.