Splash pad relief: how north Omaha neighbors beat the heat without breaking the bank

Gwendolyn Johnson, who runs a North Omaha daycare, brings her 16 students to Benson Park to stay cool without spiking her electricity bill.

Families are encouraged to use fans, window coverings, and higher thermostat settings to avoid running up energy costs at home during peak heat.

By focusing on water activities and staying near shade, Johnson keeps her students active, hydrated, and ready for nap time when they return indoors.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Melissa Wright at Benson Park—where families are splashing, laughing, and finding creative ways to stay cool in the summer heat.

For Gwendolyn Johnson, who runs a daycare in North Omaha, beating the heat at home often means higher utility bills. But here at Benson Park, she’s found a solution that keeps both her kids—and her wallet—happy.

"I love Benson Park, and this is the best thing ever when it’s hot outside," said Johnson.

With 16 students and four chaperones in tow, she says coming to the splash pad is a summer staple.

"The kids are enjoying it, they are running through and throwing water on each other, they get cups and throw them all over," said Johnson. "They were just having a ball."

And once the energy’s spent? Johnson says it’s back to the daycare for snack time—and nap time.

"We're getting ready to go back to the daycare, drying out a bit, then heading back to take a nap," said Johnson.

As the community faces triple-digit temperatures, many neighbors are finding similar ways to stay safe and cool. Energy experts recommend easy indoor tricks like using fans, covering windows, adjusting the thermostat, and cutting back on appliance use.

Johnson says hydration is her top priority—and she makes sure her kids stay cool with plenty of water and refreshing treats.

In North Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.

