State of Emergency Town Hall tonight tackles safety, housing and DCSO budget cuts

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A State of Emergency town hall is being held Friday evening at the Essential Gathering Place on 42nd Street, hosted by the North Omaha Community Partnership. The meeting begins at 5:45 p.m. and aims to tackle a range of urgent issues impacting Black and Brown communities in the area.

Organizers say the event will serve as a space to strategize ahead of next week’s Douglas County Commissioners meeting, where the Sheriff’s Office budget will be reviewed. Community members are calling for specific cuts to the Special Operations Group — a unit made up of SWAT-trained deputies. Their concerns follow a recent deputy-involved shooting that involved a member of that team.

Also on the agenda is the looming displacement of residents at City View Apartments. Neighbors are working to find ways to support families who are being forced to move out and are actively seeking volunteers to help those affected.

