BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in north Omaha at the MCC Fort Campus where tomorrow, community members will have a chance to hear the updated goals for 2030.

The Empowerment Network will hosts its 18th annual State of North Omaha Transformation 2030 summit. The summit will focus on providing updates on last years progress, identifying the gaps and future plans for the community. The summit will be at Swanson Conference Center on North 30th 8:15a.m. to 1:00p.m.

The next meeting will be on February 8th and will offer more discussions for strategies and solutions. In north Omaha, I'm Melissa Wright.