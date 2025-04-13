Stepping toward change: Omaha 5K highlights urgency of Black maternal health crisis

Video shows I Be Black Girl and SHERO event hosted to kick off Black Maternal Health Week.

Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women, according to the CDC.

The 5K provided access to local resources and aimed to celebrate Black motherhood while addressing systemic issues.

A screening of Remembering Anarcha on Monday will further explore the historical roots of medical racism in maternal care.

I Be Black Girl and SHERO Host 5K to Raise Awareness for Black Maternal Health

In a powerful show of solidarity and action, I BE BLACK GIRL and SHERO joined forces this weekend to spotlight a critical issue affecting communities in Nebraska and across the nation — Black maternal health.

Families gathered in North Omaha on Saturday to take part in a 5K stroll, an event designed not only to promote wellness but to also connect participants with local resources and support systems.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women — a sobering statistic that continues to drive the urgency behind events like this one.

“You think about the statistics, you think about the history but we also want to celebrate Black Maternal health,”said Toya Broadway, the event organizer. “So we have this event to bring awareness but to also celebrate Black Maternal Health, not only in Omaha but through the United States.”

Saturday’s event also marked the beginning of Black Maternal Health Week — a national campaign dedicated to amplifying the voices of Black mothers, addressing systemic inequities, and fostering community-driven solutions.

To continue the conversation, a screening of Remembering Anarcha will take place on Monday. The film explores the harrowing legacy of a gynecologist who conducted experiments on enslaved women, bringing historical context to present-day disparities in maternal healthcare.

