Sweet treats, sour costs: rising tariffs continue to impact small business owners

Small business owners, like Rhea Vinson, face increasing costs for packaging sourced from China, as tariffs on Chinese goods rise, including a 125% tariff increase announced by President Trump.

Vinson has started facing challenges like shipping delays and higher shipping prices. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Many of our cookies and cakes come in small boxes like this. While the treats are baked in the U.S., the boxes are shipped from places like China, making packaging more expensive for business owners.

Rhea Vinson, owner of Sweet Meatz, bakes everything from bread and cookies to pies. She says maintaining consistency in packaging is crucial for her business, most of which comes from China.

"I order a lot through third-party retailers like Temu and Amazon,the prices really depend on where the packages are coming from—especially with Temu, since so many of their goods come from China," said Vinson.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs, with the exception of China, which will face a 125% tariff increase. Tariffs present a financial challenge for businesses buying from China. Vinson says she already deals with higher prices caused by inflation, along with supply chain disruptions.

"I've definitely noticed delays in shipping, and prices for shipping have gone up too, a lot of the ingredients I rely on have become harder to find, or they've disappeared from the market entirely,"

Economics professor Jane Liu says a rise in tariffs will trickle down to consumers.

"This will have a big impact on consumers, particularly those with lower incomes." siad Liu.

"Now I'm forced to shop elsewhere to find the same type of packaging. It's not just about the product—it's also about how it's presented. Consistency in packaging is a big part of my branding, and my clients expect it," said Vinson.

Vinson says she hopes to keep her prices affordable for customers craving a sweet treat, but with the uncertainty of the economy and rising tariffs, raising her prices is becoming a possibility.

