The 25th Annual Health Fair at North High offered free screenings and resources for the community

Video shows the Black Family Health and Wellness Association Incorporated hosted its 25th Annual Health Fair at North High, offering a variety of resources and screenings for community members, including dental, cholesterol, and blood pressure checks.

Over 50 organizations participated, providing opportunities for attendees to learn about health issues affecting women, men, and children, with screenings for prostate, breast cancer, and more.

The event helped connect the community with local health professionals, making it easy for neighbors to access health services without needing appointments or incurring costs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Today at North High, neighbors were able to get everything they need to improve their health.

The Black Family Health and Wellness Association Incorporated hosted its 25th Annual Health Fair.

"It's a chance to get out and see what's going on in the community. There's a lot of resources and information that pertains to women's health, men's health, kids, and the community in general," said Patricia West.

West says she's been coming to the expo since it first started. A breast cancer survivor, she emphasizes that taking care of her health is a priority.

"Getting whatever information I can and just learning how to take care of myself in general," said West.

She mentions that attending the health fair helps her stay engaged in maintaining her health. At the fair, she received dental and cholesterol screenings.

The health fair featured over 50 organizations and offered several screening opportunities, including prostate, breast, blood pressure, dental, and cholesterol screenings.

"You don't have to make a doctor's appointment, and it's not going to cost you anything," said Wayne Houston.

Wayne Houston, the president of the Black Family Health and Wellness Association Incorporated, said this fair helps connect the community with local resources.

"Now you can start the conversation and engage with health professionals who are right down the street from you and whom you didn't know about," said Houston.

While the expo provided health knowledge for the entire family, neighbors who attended were also able to pass along what they learned to others.

"And even if it doesn't pertain to me, I get information that can help other people," said West.

Next year’s Health Expo will be held during the last weekend of March.

