The Carnation Ballroom in North Omaha gets a makeover

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors here in north Omaha are hopeful about a change coming to the area, just down the street from this historic district.

I’m Melissa Wright. It’s this building, once known as the Carnation Ballroom, that’s getting a new purpose, one that will support local entrepreneurs.

The Carnation Ballroom opened in 1948. It was a place for neighbors to come together and enjoy music and one of things that made this place special is that it not serve alcohol.

Terri Sanders who publishes the Omaha Star newspaper now says the renovation is a first step to bringing more life back into North 24th street.

"I think that it is just that level of excellence and we are bringing back that level of excellence as this corridor is developed," said Terri Sanders.

The founder of the Carnation Ballroom, Mildred Brown also founded the Omaha Star. Mildred ended up closing the Ballroom in 1959, due to the changing entertainment industry.

After it closed, the building was used for other businesses but nothing that brought the community together like the local musicians that played the Ballroom.

“This community was a significant community as it relates to music, ballroom music, R&B music and later jazz. It has to be understood as part of cultural history in north Omaha," said Preston Love Jr.

Preston Love Jr. says this place was special for his father who was a musician. For the community the Carnation Ballroom was not only a place to celebrate but it was a place for community engagement.

"It was also a location for what we call now town hall meetings and community meetings, it was more than just a place for music," said Love Jr.

The Carnation Ballroom will soon become the CarnationPlace. The development will house five local vendors with up to 50 jobs with a goal of money being generated goes back into this area of north Omaha.

"Working to improve north 24th street is something we appreciate, people who value the history, value the people and are connected to the work are really whats going to make this work sustainable,” said LaVonya Goodwin.

The project is set to start this month and be completed August 2027.

In North Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.

