The Health Center at Benson High is set to open to the public in the coming weeks

Video shows new Benson Health Center.

Benson High School, along with several community partners including Charles Drew Health Center, Methodist Community Counseling Program, and Project Harmony, invites neighbors to come and get a first-hand look at its new Health Center.

The Health Center on the Benson High School campus will provide hands-on experience for students interested in the healthcare field, as well as support for them and their families regarding dental, medical, and mental health services.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Back in March, I spoke with students interested in pursuing careers in the medical field after high school. This new two-story building will provide hands-on practice for students in dentistry, medical care, and mental health before they head off to college.

The collaboration between Benson High School and several community partners has made this accessible health center a reality in the North Omaha neighborhood.

“It's in close proximity to schools, with an elementary school just down the street. Students can easily access health checkups and sports physicals without having to travel far,” said Day Plahtoo, a senior at Benson High School.

The health center will offer dental care and mental health services to students and their families. Omaha Public Schools has informed us that the health center is expected to open to the public in the coming weeks. At Benson High School, this is Melissa Wright.

