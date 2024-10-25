The historic Walnut Hill Pumping Station faces possible demolition and some are looking to stop it

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Melissa Wright in Omaha where just behind me is the Walnut Hill Reservoir Pumping House, which is also an American Water Landmark. M.U.D. thinks the landmark could be made into something for valuable for the community and hoping to use $4 million of tax monies to transition the area.

Metropolitan Utilities District held a public meeting earlier this week. Letting the community know they will be applying for the Federal environmental protection agency Brownfields grant.

“The main purpose of the EPA federal Brownfields program is revitalization of sites. It brings public benefit brings back space tax growth it really brings radius back to the community." Said MUD representative.

At the meeting, MUD representatives also spoke about why it’s organization wants to demolish the building after being used for decades.

“The pump station does remain they do remain in some limited operation but really we're not utilizing them in their full capacity as they have been historically." Said MUD representative.

Preserve Omaha an organization known for advocating for historic spaces doesn't agree with this decision. On Wednesday it posted an "Advocacy Alert" urging the community to get involved to help stop M-U-D from demolishing the American Water Landmark.

Christian Gray with inCommon, a non-profit that sits right across the street from the Walnut Hill Reservoir Pumping House says over the years the organization has worked closely with neighbors in the Walnut Hill neighborhood, who say they want to see better use of the site.

“But really the most important this is… and preservation is important but the most important thing is that this gets re-purposed for the that live here. That it becomes an amenity that people can leverage and use. Neighbors ion this community has put up with this sort of overgrown.. purposeless space… for some time." Said Gray.

Gray says neighbors involved with the Walnut Hill Neighborhood Plan want to see changes that they can benefit from.

"Quality but affordable housing as well as commercial space. This is a really great commercial corridor… but we could really use some additional stops… for people to do shopping and get the services they are looking for." Said Gray.

Preserve Omaha tells me it plans to talk about this at an upcoming board meeting before a decision can be made on what it plans to do.

MUD says demolishing the landmark would make the area more attractive and lessen the potential health hazards.

