The Links Incorporated's Black Family Wellness Expo tackles health disparities nationwide

The video shows members of Links Incorporated, along with children, at the Black Family Wellness Expo.

The Links, Incorporated, a national organization focused on health disparities, hosted the Black Family Wellness Expos to reduce health and economic inequalities in the Black community.

The Black Wellness Expo provided resources and educational classes for both adults and children.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors in Omaha and across the country are addressing disparities within the African American community through National Impact Day.

At Zion Baptist Church several non-profits and community partners came together to provide resources education, and free screenings. Today's event, hosted by Links Incorporated, a national organization, aims to make today fun for families, especially kids, hoping they hold their families accountable for their health.

"We really try to make sure that some of our programming addresses that as well so we're excited about today since there's gonna provide all those opportunities for the entire family from the adult to the kids so they can help each other," said Tiffany White-Welchen, the President of the Links Incorporated, Omaha chapter.

The event featured several stations, including detailed hygiene classes for kids. The educational opportunity for kids was provided by Creighton dental students and included fun, interactive ways for them to learn how to keep their teeth and gums healthy.