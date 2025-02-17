The oldest Black church in Nebraska celebrates 160 years of service

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's Black history month and an important part of Nebraska history is in north Omaha.

St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church is the oldest black church in Nebraska celebrated a milestone on Sunday.

It's been serving neighbors for 160 years now. founded before Nebraska even achieved statehood. The celebration began Sunday afternoon with family and friends and highlighted faith, love and togetherness.

"We are here to kick off 160 years of being here, of congregation, so this congregation has gone through many things, many turmoils, many snares, many dangers and so went to celebrate that, we want to celebrate our god," said Benjamin Finnell, the pastor at St. John AME.

This gathering kicked off the commemorative year, with a larger, grand celebration this November.