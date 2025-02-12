'There's just a lot of community down here': north O neighbor clears sidewalks during snow storm

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This place and this place, and it's just awesome, they see you, you know there's just a lot of community down here for sure," said Heather Allerton.

That's north Omaha neighbor Heather Allerton. I met her while she was not only clearing out the sidewalk in front of to her home but also looking for others to help. I'm north Omaha neighborhood reporter Melissa Wright and come along with me as we spend the day on 24th street.

Heather Allerton is spending Wednesday, scooping up snow. She lives near by and knows many of people who live and work on 24th street. Allerton says, shes not as fast as the snow plows, going through the city but she is making progress.

"I had to move the snow like four times and they just move back and forth with the lines, idk I'm not engineer so but its taking me a minute but it gives me something to do actually," said Allerton.

Allerton says one of her neighbors, asked if she was looking to make a few bucks on Wednesday and so, she found herself outside bundled up and shoveling snow.

While the typically busy corridor was quiet on Wednesday, I met Jaynita Hill while I was making my way down 24th street.

"This ain't nothing, we're used to this probably go outside and make some snowman's and snowballs with my daughter," said Hill.

Hill says, she spent part of her morning running a few errands. And while taking the bus isn't ideal during storms like this it does help with other issues.

"It's been here and there… it's kinda of slow but it does keep you warm," said Hill.

Hill says although she's used to the cold temperatures. She won't be spending much longer outside. After playing in the snow, she plans to spend the rest of her day inside with her daughter. In north Omaha, I'm Melissa Wright.