'They make it with love': Lent fish frys in north Omaha

The Tri Community UMC fish fry, featuring fried catfish, shrimp, coleslaw, and spaghetti, runs until March 28. Mount Calvary’s fish fry, serving whole catfish, fillets, and spaghetti, is available until April 18.

Chef Tay Westberry, a top 10 finalist from MasterChef season 11, shares his love for cooking by giving back to his church. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in North Omaha. As Lent winds down, fish fries are still happening, but not for long. The first one ends on the 28, and the second one ends on April 18. I’ll show you which ones you should check out before it's too late.

"You know we just… we just put a lot of soul into it," said Tay Westberry.

This is Tay Westberry. He was a top 10 chef on MasterChef season 11.

He says, cooking is a passion and giving back to his church is the best part.

"I honestly, I'm just excited to be here.. and to get down.. and just to sell some really really good fish," said Westberry.

At the TRI Community UMC fish fry, they selling fried catfish fillets, fried shrimp, coleslaw, spaghetti and for dessert, cake.

"Keeping it simple man.. and doing the classics… and doing the classics right," said Westberry.

Just a few minutes away, you can get a similiar meal for a little less but just as good.

"Your not going to get a piece of fish that large and the portions that their giving your not going to find that anywhere for $10, okay then… y'all come on down!" said Rugina Morrow, a north Omaha neighbor.

At Mount Calvary, they are selling whole catfish, catfish fillets with a side spaghetti and pickles.

"I know the family and I know this family can cook, so I know its going to be great,"said Morrow.

Neighbors say the food is delicious, the price is right, but the real reason they keep coming back? The passion behind it.

"It's the people that's behind the scenes they make it with love, they make sure your well taken care of, its all about hospitality," said Zaire Titsworth.

The TRI Community UMC fish fry ends on the 28 at 7p.m. and the Mount Calvary Fish Fry ends April 18. In north Omaha, I'm Melissa Wright.

