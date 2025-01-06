'This is as bad as I've seen it': attorneys file class action against OHA over bed bugs

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Melissa Wright in Omaha.

Tenants have filed a new class action lawsuit against the Omaha Housing Authority, over bed bugs. One attorney saying, this situation is one of the worst he’s seen. The plaintiffs are 17 tenants representing all 11 Omaha towers.

"Literally every tower in association has got a intense intense sustained disingenuous infestation, this is as bad as I've seen it," said Lipman.

The lawsuit is being filed by former state senator Justin Wayne, Steve Wandro and Jeffery Lipman. The lawsuit, cites incidents all the way back to 2016, when OHA was notified of the bed bug infestation.

Lawyers writing, “The severe bed big infestation… endured by low income residents across Omaha's projects for nearly a decade is a nightmare brought to life.”

“Im laying on them in my bed, feeling them crawl over me. They all over my cat too, everyday, I have to brush the cat off make sure there's none of them," said Coleman.

Michael Coleman, a resident of six-years says he hopes for change and to regain his self-worth.

“So much going on that I… Im in that apartment like I'm worthless. Like I’m worth nothing," said Coleman.

For months we've reported about tenants in OHA properties asking for help with issues like mold, cleanliness and bed bugs.

Now, this latest lawsuit asks the Omaha Housing Authority for compensation along with an "aggressive" inspection and treatment.

"If I get the heat treatment and stuff, yeah I'd be glad… I'd be glad to get it.. I wanna get rid of this problem but we have it all the time," said Coleman.

The treatment could take up to three months for a single tower and would require multiple treatments. According to the plaintiffs, about 1,700 units will need treatment.

"With a problem this big… it’s going to take an army of pest management professionals to eradicate this problem," said Lipman.

I did reach out other the OHA and I was told that the CEO that OHA does not comment on pending litigation. In Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.

