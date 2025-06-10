Three weeks later: family of Janidi Ibrahim still demands justice and body camera footage

Family says they’ve been denied access to the body cam footage three weeks after Janidi Ibrahim was fatally shot by a Douglas County deputy

Their attorney is now calling for a special prosecutor and full public release of the footage

Sheriff Hanson told the family’s attorney he plans to schedule a private viewing, but no date has been set

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Melissa Wright in Downtown Omaha—where the parents of 19-year-old Janidi Ibrahim, who was shot and killed by a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy three weeks ago, are still demanding answers and the release of body camera footage.

At a press conference Tuesday, attorney Tim Ashford stood alongside Janidi’s family—including his mother and father—saying they have yet to be shown the body camera video from the night their son was killed.

Ashford says the family is now calling for a special prosecutor to be appointed, along with the immediate release of the footage to the public.

Janidi’s father, who shared that he’s always considered Omaha home, expressed deep heartbreak—calling the lack of answers a failure of justice. With help from Janidi’s cousin, he shared an emotional message directed at the community and local officials.

"If were going to be mistreated like this and have no justice then where do we look for justice, if this country is the country we fled to, to receive justice," said Mohammed Hassam.

Ashford also shared that he spoke with Sheriff Aaron Hanson Tuesday morning. The sheriff, who is currently out of town, told him he intends to invite the family and their legal team to view the footage in the coming days.

Ashford says he will notify the media as soon as that date is confirmed.

