Trump's tariffs on imported goods may impact the American housing market

Video shows the inCOMMON apartment complex at Poppleton and Park, along with several Habitat for Humanity Omaha affordable housing construction sites.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump withdrew his threat to impose an additional 25% tariff on Canadian steel and aluminum products, which would have been in addition to a 25% tariff that was already set to take effect on Wednesday.

Local organizations are expressing concern about the tariffs and the increased costs associated with building affordable housing in the Omaha area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tariffs could now affect the housing market, making the price of building a home more expensive. I'm Melissa Wright in north Omaha, talking to developers about the price of imported goods and what this means for the future of their affordable housing projects.

"Worse comes to worst that is devastating news for this housing division, so many people have been excited about supporting us, so many funders on so many different levels...it just did not have to happen," said Sheryl Garst, with inCOMMON.

Garst says the organization now has concerns about the expenses of buying imported goods for the over 120-unit apartment complex.

"It's the tip of the iceberg and it's going to affect everyone in this metro and nationally," said Garst.

Garst says with the increase, inCOMMON could see one million dollars in overages for the 19 million dollar project. Habitat for Humanity believes due to their strategic planning they'll finish every project this year.

"We're working way ahead of ourselves as well so right now, if we were to stop getting lumber we would be able to build 20 more houses because we've put foundations in the ground… we've pre-ordered all of our material," said Drew Lier.

Drew Lier with Habitat for Humanity added that whatever materials the organization buys are bulk and stored in a warehouse which is part of the reason an increase in materials won't affect them immediately.

This year alone Habitat for Humanity Omaha plans to complete 100 houses.

"We're all trying to problem solve for it but at some time that ball breaks and you simply can't do the project," said Garst.

inCOMMON tells me they plan on starting phase one of the developments this spring and they hope to complete the first phase in 2026.

