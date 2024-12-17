'Unintentional and intentional firearm injuries are completely preventable': keeping your children safe

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Sunday, Alonni Barkfield only six years-old was shot and later died. We're told that the Omaha Police Department is still investigating the incident. Here at UNMC, there is a program that focuses on limiting these tragedies.

"We enroll victims of assaults, stabbings, and firearm violence. We really focus on that interpersonal violence who are admitted to our trauma center," said Ashley Raposo-Hadly, with UNMC Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program.

The Nebraska Collaborative for Violence Intervention and Prevention is a collaboration between UNMC and UNO that aims to reduce gun violence and support victims of violent injury. The program works with victims to address social disparities and risk factors. Also providing free cable locks to those in the program that ask for it.

"Unintentional and intentional firearm injuries are completely preventable, we don't have to see them and so if you are in possession of a gun, just to think about what you could be doing to reduce that harm in your life," said said Ashley Raposo-Hadly.

Guns in your home should always be unloaded. Ammunition and the firearm should be separately secured and should also be in a childproof container or safe and out of reach of children.

"I think its especially important that your vigilant around how your storing your weapon whether your keep it on your body or whether you keep it away from your kids, it could make a really big difference in a completely preventable injury," said Ashley Raposo-Hadly.

Research shows that black children and young adults are disproportionately affected by accidental gun shots with death rates higher than their white peers. Gun safes and locks can be pricey.

If you need free gun safes or locks you can reach out to the Douglas County Sheriffs, the Kim Foundation or Project ChildSafe. In north Omaha, I'm Melissa Wright.

