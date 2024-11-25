UNMC and Nebraska Medicine provide turkeys to the community

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

UNMC Nebraska Medicine are making sure neighbors have the most important dish this thanksgiving.

At 30th and Patrick neighbors lined up to get free turkeys. The community wellness collaborative at the highlander provided 200 turkeys to the community.

“Community is often rooted in food, sharing food and the joy of food. families get together and that what they do the have food and have a good time,” said Butler.

The organizers tells me the turkeys sold out in 30 minutes. They also say this was their first time hosting the turkey drive and they plan on continuing the new tradition.

