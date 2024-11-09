UNMC and Nebraska Medicine provides school supplies for students running low

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Students are almost done with the first semester of school and some of them may be running low on school supplies. UNMC and Nebraska Medicine are working with other organizations to make sure students have what they need in the classroom. UNMC and Nebraska medicine gave out free school supplies to students. Everything from glue sticks and colored pencils to note books, folders and hand sanitizer.

Heidi Keeler with UNMC says it’s important students have what they need inside the classroom, so they remain motivated.

“Kids learn more about what options they have in the way of jobs, when they make through school to inspire them into professions that maybe, they haven’t thought of before. And to just let them know that there is continued support from us right here in the neighborhood,” said Keeler.

Keeler says UNMC and Nebraska Medicine offered supplies to Grad Students, hoping to alleviate stress and encourage students to continue.

