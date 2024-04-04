UNMC gears up for their first Mini Marathon in North Omaha

Video shows, UNMC and previous Mini Marathons.

UNMC is holding their Mini-Marathon this weekend outside their building on 30th and Patrick from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to raise awareness about high-risk cancers and the importance of preventive testing.

According to the CDC, from 2015-2019, Black/African American women were just as likely to have been diagnosed with breast cancer. However, they were almost 40% more likely to die from breast cancer, as compared to non-Hispanic white women.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Becoming a marathon runner just a got a little easier. This weekend UNMC is raising awareness when it comes to health disparities in Black communities. I'm Melissa Wright your North Omaha neighborhood reporter, where UNMC will host their Mini Marathon and provide resources to neighbors.

The Mini Marathon was created 7 years ago by Denise Ibsen Cole.

"The Mini Marathon is really a comprehensive look at all cancers, because we know that it’s important for prevention to have screening for all of the cancers,” said Shanda Ross.

Shanda Ross an RN and a member of the community wellness collaborative is now working with Cole to bring resources to the community.

“We have higher death rates, so we really need to work on. How can we prevent that and one way we know a prevention is to go and get your screenings. Get your mammograms and get your Pap smear go and get testing those things of that nature we also,” said Ross.

According to the CDC, from 2015-2019, Black/African American women were just as likely to have been diagnosed with breast cancer. However, they were almost 40% more likely to die from breast cancer, as compared to non-Hispanic white women.

"We’ll have some hand out we’ve been given from our cancer team that highlights what are the preventative screenings," said Ross.

Ross says marathons aren't usually appealing to kids but Mini Marathons are different.

"So I can come Saturday and I can walk 26.2 steps and it will be stated that I ran a marathon so it’s a 26.2 step marathon, not your regular marathon and anybody can do it,” said Ross.

Ross also says kids are sometimes the ones that keep their parents in line.

“It’s also important for them to know sometimes children get information and then they can share with their parents and their parents is available and we are here to service our youth as well so,” said Ross.

This weekends Mini Marathon is all about the youth and the health of parents in the community. There will be a parade, face paintings, and drills teams.

