Veggies for veterans at Benson Plant Rescue

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sometimes it's the little things that make us feel whole. I'm Jill Lamkins at Benson Plant Rescue, where they're honoring veterans all week long with free veggies.

From cauliflower to tomatoes, and 39 varieties of peppers, Benson Plant Rescue started offering free veggies to veterans as a way to help those who are struggling with something to brighten up their space.

Robin Flynn is a Navy veteran who served during the Gulf War. She volunteers here now to give back to others, including fellow veterans.

"Just having something in your home that's green. I have a ton of plants now that I'm volunteering here. So, I walk in my apartment, I'm just happy to see them. So, you know, we're hoping that can spread on to other people who might need a little cheering up, that might have mental health issues or whatever the case may be," said Flynn.

The nonprofit Plant Rescue has a mission of reclaiming all types of organic "waste," with proceeds going to the Omaha Public Library, local food pantries, and homeless shelters.

Remember, veterans can stop by for some free veggie plants all week long—until they run out.