Violence strikes North O as various shootings erupt

Video shows multiple north Omaha locations where shootings erupted on Tuesday.

A 15-year-old boy, Shalimar Davis Jr., was fatally shot in a violent series of incidents on Tuesday in North Omaha, marking the beginning of a day of shootings in the neighborhood.

Just hours later, two other individuals were shot, including a 41-year-old man who survived, while a 6-year-old child was grazed by a bullet while sitting at home with his mother. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m North O Reporter, Melissa Wright. I’m here at 52nd and Pinkney, where a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot. This is just one of several shootings in the neighborhood on Tuesday—another shooting left a young child injured. Now, neighbors tell me they're on edge.

Tuesday morning, just two blocks from multiple schools, 15-year-old, Shalamar Davis Jr. and a 20-year-old man were shot. Davis later died at the hospital, marking the start of a violent day.

"I mean, this place was miserable shootings practically every other day,” said Minor.

Sandra Minor has lived near 19th and Sprague for 40 years. Just a few hours later, a 41-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and face, but survived.

"Yesterday just brought back a lot of memories... I don’t know much anymore because when I hear gunshots, I just make sure everyone is safe inside,” said Minor.

Later that same day, gunfire erupted near 47th and Laurel, just outside Schmeeka Simpson’s home. A 20-year-old man and woman were both injured and taken to the hospital."

"I was screaming to my girls to get down. We were literally crawling on the ground. My baby was in the back room, and we were crawling to get to her, telling her to get on the ground,” said Simpson.

The last shooting of the day injured a 6-year-old boy, who was grazed by a bullet while sitting on the couch with his mother.

"Last night was one of the scariest nights I’ve experienced and I’ve been through some scary nights—just from living in high-crime communities,” said Simpson.

Neighbors say the recent shootings should serve as a wake-up call. They're now demanding an end to the violence.

"We have enough enemies. We can’t be enemies to ourselves. Shooting each other and putting ourselves in danger isn’t helping us come together. We need each other more than ever right now,” said Simpson.

Police tell me that assault and homicide units are still investigating all of the shootings. In North Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright

