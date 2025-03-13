The Environmental Protection Agency is rolling back dozens of climate change restrictions on industrial power plants.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said the regulations "unfairly targeted coal-fired power plants."

Neighbors say they're concerned about their health and the future of their neighborhood.

Voices from North Omaha: Residents speak out on coal-fired power plant and EPA climate change cuts

The EPA ended a 20 billion dollar grant, issued by the Biden Administration to help reduce climate change and Administrator Lee Zeldin said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal, that he plans to roll back rules on industrial pollution…saying the ones made under Biden "unfairly targeted coal-fired power plants."

Like the North Omaha Power station. Joe Higgins was born and raised in North Omaha..he says air quality is a big concern

"I was in North Omaha and I, I've got severe asthma. Is that part of the problem? I don't know, but I don't want that for my children, my grandchildren, or anybody else," said Higgins.

The Omaha Public Power District already pushed back end dates to stop burning coal from the end of 2023 to 2026. The Washington Post reported that these decisions came as the local power demand climbed.

Global Center for Climate Justice Advocate and North O neighbor Anthony Rogers-Wright says the community has been fighting for a change for years…And now with the pullback on restrictions..he's worried they may push back the change again.

"These people are nothing but sacrificial lambs in order to feed out-of-town and out-of-state mega corporations like Meta and Google, and we have basically sent the signal that Nebraska and Omaha in particular are for sale with no regard on the health disparities and the health impacts of the people who have to live here, raise their children here, get old here," said Rogers-Wright.

U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts released a statement addressing the incoming changes:

"Biden’s EPA was a rogue agency. It disregarded the Supreme Court’s ruling and attempted to subvert our laws. It consistently overrode the concerns of farmers, ranchers, and small business owners across the country. Our producers deserve clear, consistent standards, not overregulation. Today’s announcement proves that common-sense is back. This is what unleashing American energy looks like.”

Jenna Ignowski can see the plant from her backyard. She said she loves her home and neighborhood but can't help worrying about long-term health risks, that could come from breathing in pollutants.

"I want it to stay beautiful and long-lasting for me and my children, and so I would love to see this plant move towards something that is more green and healthy for us all," said Ignowski.

KMTV reached out to OPPD for a statement, a spokesperson said they're working to answer our questions. We will bring those to you when we get them.