Volunteers unload over 300,000 diapers at Open Door Mission

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Christmas is over but neighbors are still in the giving spirit. Hundreds of volunteers from across the Omaha metro helped Open Door Mission unload a truck of diapers for its 22nd Annual Diaper Drive.

Neighbors of all ages and the Westside Football Team bundled up and unloaded over 300,000 diapers. The diapers unloaded will be available for neighbors needing extra support to pick up starting January 21st, Tuesdays at the Timberlake from 9a.m. through 2 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday at the main campus.Amy Harvey with Open Door Mission and Paul Limongi the head coach of Westside Football says giving back to neighbors especially after the holidays is important.

“Prices are up for everything so we’re hoping that this will help people keep there babies healthy, change diapers more often and that they wouldn’t have to choose between putting food on the table, paying rent or diapering their child,” said Harvey.

“We really want to preach that our program is more than about football its about becoming a good man, and um anytime you want to become a good man, you have to give back to others especially those that need it,” said Limongi.

The Open Door Mission, is still in need of more diapers. Neighbors can drop off donations at the Timberlake Outreach Center or The Elkhorn Donation Center, Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30a.m. to 5:00p.m.