'We need something new going on here. It's been bad': neighbors feel the urgency in voting

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Mary I'm downtown now preparing to cover the democrats' watch party tonight. I just came from north Omaha where I talked with voters. The lines were short this afternoon but they do expect them to grow as people get off work and hit the polls on their way home. This is the urban league polling place. Voters here were motivated by their hope for change and making their voice heard.

"If it don't matter, then you don't need to give up because anyway I just wanted the things that we need something new going on here. It's been bad." Said Mike Hill.

"Our votes don't count and I really think they do count and that's a misconception that a lot of people have. But then they complain later about who got into office so I just feel like our our opinions do count." said Kimberly Legon.

Those voters each were in and out in just a few minutes. They were happy with that. They tell me they plan to watch the results come in tonight from home. Democrats will watch from here at the Hilton, I'll be inside with updates through the night.