'When they call, they are a priority': neighbor concerned with OPPD response time in north Omaha

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm north Omaha neighborhood reporter Melissa Wright today I'm near 50th and Ames because I received a message this week from a neighbor who said the street lights here aren't working and the street is so dark that they believe it's a safety issue.

Stacey Hunnicuttt, the owner of the Essential Shop says her ring footage shows, what she calls a big problem here.

"From the beginning of November, I even think into October but I don't think we noticed because of daylight savings time but since, it gets darker sooner and it's actually pitch black," said Hunnicutt.

Hunnitcut says the street lights outside her building haven't worked for weeks even after reporting it.

"I called OPPD and you go through a series of recordings and they tell you to go on their website and I still have no lights," said Hunnicutt.

She says she contacted OPPD twice. Once on November 7th and again on the 11th. Hunnitcutt says reporting outages and not getting a quick response seems common in her neighborhood.

"You won't see any lights out and if you do, when they call, they are a priority and I hate to think that, that they're priority— west of 72nd instead of east of 72nd," said Hunnicutt.

I reached out to OPPD on Wednesday about when the street lights in this area would be repaired. OPPD told me they received the reports and that crews would fix the street lights on Thursday.

"Ill definitely feel safer but I just wish they would take accountability of just getting out here," said Hunnicutt.

OPPD contacted me this afternoon saying the lights on this street have been repaired. I'm Melissa Wright our north Omaha neighborhood reporter.