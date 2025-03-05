Winter storm power outage leaves neighbors without internet access, resulting in a day off work

Video shows downed power line and Minne Lusa neighborhood.

Local OPPD crews are working to restore power to neighbors with mutual aid support from Beatrice Utilities.

I’m told by OPPD that neighbors should have power restored by the end of Wednesday. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Melissa Wright in Minne Lusa where neighbors tell me they are happy to have electricity back after losing it for a short period of time last night.

However, they are now experiencing a different set of challenges without access to the internet.

Near 30th and Redick, some neighbors are without power. While others have power but don't have access to the internet.

“All of sudden we just saw one big ball and it almost looked like a bomb almost and I didn't really didn't wanna look out because I didn't know what it was," said Maxwell.

Juan Maxwell who's lives near the area says during the storm last night, he heard a boom and saw bright lights outside his window while watching TV with his family. Maxwell says living in this area, filled with trees this is always a concern.

“I’ve wondered when someone was going to… you know, I know it's tough for neighbors and stuff because we're not in the richest part of the neighborhood to trim a tree but I know it's dangerous," said Maxwell.

This video shows part of a tree falling down, hitting a power line and blowing a transformer.

“My sister lives a few blocks away she's lucky, she didn't lose anything either but you know we lost cable, my wife couldn't work,” said Maxwell. “She had to take the day off, I mean it’s nice to have a random day off but we need the money too.”

I’m told by OPPD that there were over 14,000 outages and so far they've restored about 50% of those impacted.

Local and mutual aid crews from other areas are working to get power restored to neighbors as soon as possible but with the wind blowing snow and cold temperature getting the job done is difficult.

