'You have failed the community': neighbors express concern over the Commission on African American Affairs

I’m Melissa Wright, your North Omaha neighborhood reporter at the Fort MCC campus, where the Nebraska Commission on African American affairs called a special a meeting to reinstate its executive director after she was put on leave for unknown reasons.

NCAAA’s special meeting comes after the commission decided to put Executive Director, Simone Smith on administrative leave. Over the months, community advocates have expressed overall concern with the funding and duties of the organization.

“You, this Nebraska Commission on African Affairs, you have failed the community,” said Cheryl Weston, a community advocate. “Fives years…what does it take, what example are you showing, so that people can there's those people doing the usual... not qualified!

The African American Commission was approved by the legislature back in 2020. The commission's official goal is to "promote state and federal legislation to benefit African Americans in Nebraska,”

That includes working with other commissions to coordinate programs like welfare, education, housing and employment. The chair, Tim Clark, says the organization is still navigating the challenges of consistency within the commission. He did tell me, they do plan on doing more work with African American communities around Nebraska.

“You will see the commissioners at some of these hearings in terms of the bill that we are prioritizing that's important to us, you will see us engaging in the community in terms of upcoming events. you will see a focus on not only a strategic plan but a strategic plan is necessary," said Tim Clark the chair of the NCAA.

Before the adjourning the special meeting the organization filled four open roles including vice chair, secretary, treasurer, and the at large commission position. In North Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.

