Blair development receives second city warning after months of stalled construction progress

A downtown Blair development project has received its second warning from city officials demanding meaningful progress after months of stalled construction.

The future mixed-use building at 16th and Washington has experienced on-and-off construction, frustrating nearby business owners who pass the incomplete site daily.

"It's fun to see the progress but lately it's been frustrating because there hasn't been any progress," Christine Hoffman said. Hoffman runs Acme Fabric and Quilt Co. and drives past the construction site every day on her way to work.

This week, Blair city officials issued a formal demand requiring the builder to show meaningful progress, including completing the roof and exterior work. This marks the second warning the city has sent regarding the project.

In October, the property had gone untouched for six months, prompting the first warning from city leaders. Since then, progress has remained limited.

"The building is not secure. You can still see up through the roof is not completely covered," Hoffman said.

Developer Justin Von Loh was present at the construction site but declined to speak on camera about the city's warning. He cited higher-than-expected costs and blamed delays on structural issues discovered after work began.

Despite the prolonged delays, some local business owners remain optimistic about the project's potential impact on the neighborhood.

"It's been inconvenient and it has been an eyesore. However, at the base of it, I'm really excited about it because it shows that there's development and change that's happening," Aaron Hill said. Hill owns Prairie Star Botanical, located nearby on the same street.

"It sounds like it's going to be a great addition to the downtown, but maybe they've bitten off a little bit more than they can chew right now," Hoffman said.

Von Loh told me that by the end of March, the exterior will be complete and the first floor will be ready for leasing.