Blair names three finalists in search for new police chief

BLAIR, Neb. (KMTV) — The search for a new police chief has begun in Blair. After more than 40 years of service, Blair Police Department Chief Joe Lager is retiring, with his last day set for April 11.

Now, three candidates have been named finalists for the position.

They are:



Captain Jeremy Kinsey — a 31-year veteran of the La Vista Police Department.

Lieutenant Jon Kramer — a 27-year law enforcement professional with 24 years of service at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Dr. Steve Rathman — who started his career in Grand Island and has served as the Chief of Police in Plattsmouth since 2010.

Beginning today through next Monday, each candidate will visit Blair for on-site interviews and city tours.

The final decision is anticipated to be made at the city council meeting on Tuesday, April 8, at 7:00 p.m.