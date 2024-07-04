BOIL WATER ORDER: Blair neighbors prepare for holiday weekend due to E.coli being found in city water

BLAIR, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the city of Blair was informed of a positive E.coli sample coming from one of its waterways. Neighbors and local businesses are now stocking up on bottled water.



Blair Public Works is putting fliers on doorsteps to let neighbors know of the boil advisory.

Any water used for drinking, brushing your teeth, washing dishes and rinsing food needs to be boiled before use, but it is safe to shower.

The earliest people could get normal water back is Saturday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s the last thing neighbors expected for the holiday weekend. In Blair, the city has issued a boil advisory after Blair water tested positive for E. coli.

Walking around neighborhoods, Blair Public Works is letting people know any water used for drinking, brushing your teeth, washing dishes, and rinsing food needs to be boiled before use. but it is safe to shower.

On Wednesday, the city was informed of a positive E. coli sample coming from this area, at the intersection of Highway 75 and County Road P35.

While Blair continues to test the waterways, neighbors are stocking up on bottled water.

"That's really all you can do, or you've got to boil it all," said Anthony Kunz, Blair resident.

But since everyone is in need of this necessity, especially with it being Fourth of July weekend.

"Yeah, they're pretty much - most of the shelves are empty. They brought out some other pallets and I was able to pick some up but yeah, they're pretty bare," said Corey Lutting, Blair resident.

Most neighbors told me they aren't too worried but do have some concerns.

"And of course with our pets, it makes us nervous for our pets because you normally just turn on the tap, fill the water bowls and you know now it makes us think twice for them as well," said Autumn Kunz, Blair resident.

For Dulce Vida, a new local breakfast and lunch spot that opened in May, using bottled water to make drinks and cook isn't an issue.

"We made our own fresh iced tea today. We were just trying to have a great Fourth of July. We're the only ones open so we're just trying to make it work," said Clarissa Karedemaker, Dulce Vida waitress.

Making it work, but not selling sodas for the time being

"Everybody has been super reasonable with us; everybody has been super nice."

The earliest people could get normal water back is Saturday. For updates from the city, visit blairnebraska.org.