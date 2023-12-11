Priest in Fort Calhoun stabbed to death: Deputies arrest suspect at the scene

Father Stephen Gutgsell of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church died following an assault at his church residence Sunday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office have arrested a suspect, 43-year-old Kierre L. Williams from Sioux City Iowa.

The Archdiocese of Omaha released a statement praying for father Gutgsell, his family and the church's community during this tragic time.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A catholic priest is dead. I'm Jill Lamkins your neighborhood reporter in Fort Calhoun where sheriffs deputies are investigating just what happened here near St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

I spoke to Washington County Sheriff, Mike Robinson, who didn't want to go on camera at the time but told me... at around 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning, they received a call of an attempted break in at the St. John's rectory where Father Stephen Gutgsell lived.

When they arrived, deputies found 43-year-old, Kierre L. Williams from Sioux City Iowa… inside the home and arrested him for homicide and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Medics took Father Gutgsell to Nebraska Medicine where he died from his stab wounds.

Washington county attorney, Erik Petersen, told me there could be more details later on Monday as this investigation is still ongoing.

I talked to several people in the area. They didn't want to speak on camera, but told me they were shocked especially since this happened after a town holiday celebration Saturday night.

In Fort Calhoun, I’m Jill Lamkins your neighborhood reporter.