204th & F Street development gets ready to add new Elkhorn elementary school

The Iron Bluff development has a reserved lot for a new Elkhorn elementary school.

The new school comes as a result of the bond issue that passed in November to help with capacity issues.

Construction will start in March of this year and is estimated to be completed in 2024.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a huge new development that's coming to Elkhorn near 204th & F St., and it'll be called the Iron Bluff. 52 acres of this development will be dedicated to a new elementary school.

It comes as a result of the Elkhorn bond issue that passed in November.

The bond means the school district can now combat growing capacity issues they've seen at their schools.

Back in November, I spoke to Woodbrook Elementary Principal, Pam Wahl, who talked about the problem she's seen at her school.

They opened in 2020 with 255 students. Four years later, the school has almost two times that.

“We are currently at 592 students. The inside part of our building can hold 540 and then this outside part can hold 120," said Wahl.

Now, two new elementary schools will be build.

One to help with overpopulation at Woodbrook and the other, off 204th & F St., to help with Blue Sage Elementary.

At City Council, a final vote was made with a unanimous decision to approve part of the Iron Bluff development for the school.

Construction on both schools is to begin in March of this year with an estimated completion by August of 2025.

In the renderings from the developer, Lockwood Reality, a proposed middle school location is also mentioned.

We are still waiting to hear from Elkhorn Public School District about a timeline for a possible future middle school.