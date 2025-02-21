A reminder for Bennington neighbors to register to vote for upcoming bond election

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Bennington neighbors, Jill Lamkins your northwest Omaha reporter wants to remind you of some important voter information.

With the Bennington Public Schools bond election coming up on March 11th, registration deadlines are here.

Today, Friday February 21st is the deadline to register to vote using any method other than coming to the election commission office in person.

So, if you live within the school district boundaries and are registering for the first time or need to re-register, today is the deadline for mailed registrations to be postmarked and dropped off at these locations. If you are a deputy registrar or having someone drop off your form to the election office, today is also the last day to do so.

Neighbors have until midnight tonight to register online.

If you happen to miss it don't fret yet as there's one more week to register in person at the Douglas County Election Office.

